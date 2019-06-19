Details of Aurania's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 19, 2019 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at 3:00pm ET on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Vantage Venues, 150 King Street West, 27th Floor, Inverness Room, in Toronto. An audio webcast of the Meeting will be available to shareholders who are not able to attend in person. Please click on the following link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10006 to access the audio webcast.

The format of the Meeting will be as follows:

3:00pm - Formal Part of the Meeting commences

3:30pm - Operational update on exploration at the Lost Cities - Cutucu project (the "Project") in southeastern Ecuador by President, Dr. Richard Spencer

4:00pm - Corporate update by Chairman & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

Manager - Corporate & Investor Services

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45729