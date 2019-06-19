Vizsla Appoints Charles Funk as VP Exploration

Vancouver, June 19, 2019 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Charles Funk to the role of Vice President of Exploration.

Charles has over thirteen years of industry experience, most recently as the Vice President of New Opportunities and Exploration at Evrim Resources Corp.. During this time the prospect generation company acquired eight new projects, entered seven new joint ventures/alliances, made a discovery at Ermitano West gold-silver deposit (Sonora, Mexico) and found the Cuale gold and copper prospect (Jalisco, Mexico) which lead to a $7.2 million placement from Newmont Mining at a 39% premium to market.

Previously, Charles has worked as a geologist and geophysicist for Newcrest Mining Ltd. and Oxiana/OZ Minerals Ltd. with a focus on business development and early stage exploration in North and South America, Australia and South-East Asia. With OZ Minerals he was a member of the teams that discovered both the Ankata and Khamsin copper deposits (South Australia, Australia).

He has a wide range of experience in porphyry, epithermal and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) deposits in both North and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. Charles has a degree in Space Science from La Trobe University and an honours degree in Earth Science from the University of Melbourne.

Michael Konnert, President and CEO stated, "I am very excited to welcome Charles to our team. He possesses a unique combination of deal-making abilities and technical knowledge. The Company has recently completed an oversubscribed private placement for more than $1.9M and we stand to benefit greatly from Charles' expertise as we explore opportunities to maximize shareholder value."

About Vizsla Resources

Vizsla is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has approximately 33,000,000 shares outstanding, greater than $2,000,000 in cash, and controls the 100%-owned Blueberry copper-gold asset in British Columbia. Vizsla's common shares trade under the symbol "VZLA" on the TSX-V. The Company website can be found at www.vizslaresources.com

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Michael Konnert, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 838-4327

Email: michael@inventacapital.ca

