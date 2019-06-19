East Asia Increases and Completes Financing

Vancouver, June 19, 2019 - East Asia Minerals Corporation. (the "Company" or "EAS")(TSX-V) is pleased to announce an increase in the private placement announced April 29, 2019 of up to $250,000 consisting of 4,166,667 units (the "Units") at $0.06 per Unit (the "Offering").

The Company has completed the final tranche of the private placement offering of 5,261,333 units for aggregate proceeds of $316,680. The Company will pay a finder's fee of $21,248.

The securities distributed under the offering will be subject to a 4 month and 1 day hold period expiring October 18, 2019.

The offering was over subscribed with total proceeds of $450,060 raised in two tranches

East Asia Minerals Corp.

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Chairman and CEO

For further information, contain Mark Sommer at 1-604-684-2183, info@eastasiaminerals.com or visit the Company's website at www.eastasiaminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

