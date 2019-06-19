Chibougamau Independent Mines Receives Required Permit to Begin Drilling on the C-3 Copper/Gold Zone at Bateman Bay

ROUYN-NORANDA, June 19, 2019 - Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) and GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) are pleased to inform shareholders that we received the required permit to begin drilling on the C-3 Copper/Gold Zone located east of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec. The drill has been mobilized to the property and drilling has begun. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. holds a 3% gross metal royalty on the property.



The C-3 Zone is a significant copper/gold discovery in the heart of the Chibougamau mining camp. The last two drill holes, as reported in press releases dated April 4 and 22, 2019, returned significant mineralized intersections as follows: BJ-19-17 which intersected 4.33% Copper, 3.69 g/t Gold and 19.62 g/t Silver, over a 22 metre core length and, BJ-19-18 which intersected 7.70% Copper, 3.58 g/t Gold and 33.25 g/t Silver, over a 9.2 metre core length. See press releases at: http://www.chibougamaumines.com/press_releases.htm).

Jack Stoch, P.Geo. President and CEO of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. and Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. wrote this press release in his capacity as QP under applicable regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. - CBG-V 167101 10 4

CUSIP Globex Mining Enterprises - GMX 379900 50 9 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada, J9X 2J1



Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Companies expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the current Globex’s “Annual Information Form” available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com