Premier Annual General Meeting - June 25, 2019

THUNDER BAY, June 19, 2019 - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: PG) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to meet its senior management and board of directors at its Annual and General Meeting to be held at 4:00pm EDT on June 25, 2019 at the Board of Trade, 1 First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario. The AGM will be followed by a corporate presentation and comprehensive project update beginning at 4:30pm EDT (with webcast from the company's website www.premiergoldmines.com) and a reception.

The presentation will include highlights of the Company's production, development and exploration activities.

The Company is investing aggressively in its exploration and development pipeline in 2019 which includes the construction of two mines at South Arturo in Nevada, the commencement of an advanced exploration program at Cove, and a Company-wide exploration effort with active programs at numerous projects.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Details for the conference call and webcast can be found below and will be accessible on the Company's website.

