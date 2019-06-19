Origin Gold Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Amendment to Stock Option Plan

MONTREAL, June 19, 2019 - Origin Gold Corp. ("Origin or the “Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: OIC) is pleased to announce that at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 18th, 2019 in Montreal, Canada, the nominees listed in the Information Circular dated May 14, 2019 were elected to serve as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.



The shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of the two items put forward by management.

a) Messrs. Jacques Authier, Jean Depatie, Rejean Gosselin, Guy Lord and Gaetan Martel, were elected as directors;

b) Shareholders also voted in favour of appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

A total of 20.5 million Origin common shares were voted, representing approximately 43% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Following the Meeting, the board appointed Jean Depatie as Chairman of the Corporation; and Rejean Gosselin (President and CEO) and Vatche Tchakmakian (CFO and Corporate Secretary) as officers of the Corporation.

Amendment to Stock Option Plan

Origin Board of Directors has authorized an amendment to its Stock Option Plan (the “Plan”) to increase to 5,000,000 the maximum number of options issuable under the Plan (which represents 9.84% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following regulatory approval, the Corporation will have 1,100,435 available options for future grants under the Plan.

About Origin

Origin is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

Rejean Gosselin, President and CEO : Tel: 514.303.0950 E-mail: rgminero@gmail.com Web : www.origingoldcorp.com