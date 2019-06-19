Tudor Gold Announces Investor Relations Agreement

Vancouver, June 19, 2019 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold Corp.") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Ringler Consulting and Research GmbH ("Ringler") to provide investor relations consulting services in Europe to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ringler will receive an average of 2,000€ per month, based on number of hours worked. The agreement is effective June 11, 2019 and will continue for a period of 12 months, with an option for renewal, unless terminated by either party providing one-month's written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will also grant 150,000 inventive stock options (the "Options") to Ringler under the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). Subject to the policies of the TSX Venture exchange and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan, the Options will have an exercise price equal $0.38 and shall expire five years from the date of issuance and shall vest as follows: (i) 37,500 options shall vest on the date that is 3 months after the grant date; (ii) an additional 37,500 options shall vest on the date that is 6 months after the grant date; (iii) an additional 37,500 options shall vest on the date that is 9 months after the grant date; and (iv) an additional 37,500 options shall vest on the date that is 12 months after the grant date.

Ringler and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Ringler is owned by Carsten Ringler. The entering into of the Agreement and the grant of the Options thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Shares for Debt Agreement

Tudor Gold Corp. also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement whereby the Company will issue 79,365 Common Shares at a per share price of $0.315 (the "Settlement Shares") to settle a debt in the amount of $25,000 to Greenwood Environmental Inc. as compensation for providing certain permitting services to the Company. The issuance of the Settlement Shares has been approved the TSX Venture Exchange. The Settlement Shares are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold Corp. has a 60 % interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Catalin Kilofliski

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel: 604-559-8092

Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com

