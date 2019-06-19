Acquisition of common shares of SAMEX Mining Corp. (the "Issuer")

TheNewswire - June 19, 2019 - Jeffrey P. Dahl ("Dahl") and Allen D. Leschert ("Leschert") of #1000-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2G8 (collectively, the Purchasers") announce pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 that they have acquired a total of 500,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer (the "Securities") (255,000,000 of which were acquired by Dahl and 245,000,000 by Leschert) representing 79.77% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer in consideration for the sum of $150,000.00. The Acquisition took place by way of Private Placement by the Issuer conducted pursuant to a partial revocation order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commisson on April 17, 2019 with respect to the cease trade order issued by it on December 6, 2013. This acquisition increases the number of common shares owned or controlled by the Purchasers to 500,782,912 common shares representing 79.90% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares. The Purchasers intend to participate in further private placements or to make further acquisitions of securities of the Issuer from time to time as and when opportunities to do so on favourable terms and conditions become available. For further information or a copy of the report of the Acquisition filed with Regulatory Authorities, please contact the Purchasers at (604) 925-5136.

