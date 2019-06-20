RNC Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 - RNC Minerals Corp. ("RNC") (TSX: RNX) is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders held today in Toronto.

Election of Directors

The nominee directors listed in RNC's management information circular dated May 15, 2019 were elected as directors. The shareholders represented by proxy at the meeting voted as follows:

Director Votes For (by proxy) Votes Withheld (by proxy) Peter Goudie 89,054,100 67.1% 43,680,156 32.9% Scott M. Hand 88,980,810 67.0% 43,753,446 33.0% Paul Huet 88,734,229 66.9% 44,000,027 33.1% Wendy Kei 89,052,565 67.1% 43,681,691 32.9% Frank Marzoli 89,225,024 67.2% 43,509,232 32.8% Warwick Morley-Jepson 89,169,174 67.2% 43,565,082 32.8%

Other Items

The resolution to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.7%.

The resolution to approve RNC's Share Incentive Plan and the unallocated entitlements thereunder was approved by 57.6%.

About RNC Minerals

RNC has a 100% interest in the producing Beta Hunt gold mine located in Western Australia where a significant high grade gold discovery - "Father's Day Vein" - was made. RNC is currently completing a 40,000 metre drill program, the results of which will be incorporated into an updated NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and mine plan targeted for Q2 2019. Beta Hunt Gold Resource Corp. potential is underpinned by multiple gold shears with gold intersections across a 4 km strike length which remain open in multiple directions adjacent to an existing 5 km ramp network. RNC has a 100% interest in the Higginsville Gold Operation in Western Australia, which is comprised of a low cost 1.3 Mtpa gold mill and a substantial portfolio of gold tenements. RNC also has a 28% interest in a nickel joint venture that owns the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec which contains the second largest nickel reserve and ninth largest cobalt reserve in the world. RNC owns a 27% interest in Orford Mining Corp., a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. RNC has a strong management team and Board with over 100 years of mining experience. RNC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol RNX. RNC shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol RNKLF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to production guidance and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation and Dumont Nickel – Cobalt Project.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RNC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to RNC's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although RNC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and RNC disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE RNC Minerals Corp.