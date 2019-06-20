Test Pit Results Confirm Near Surface High-Grade Nickel/Cobalt Mineralization

Highlights:



Sample intervals include; 5 metres of 1.80% and 6 metres of 1.53% nickel equivalent (NiEQ)

All test pits from surface to maximum depth of 6 metres

Sampling consistently confirming elevated nickel and cobalt values

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 -- Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (the “Company” or “Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.”) (CSE: BOLT) (OTCQB: PCRCF) (FRANKFURT: NXFE) is pleased to announce test pit results from ongoing exploration at its flagship Cyclops, nickel/cobalt development project, Indonesia. The test pits are part of a 2019 multi-faceted program aimed at confirming historical results and providing mineralized material for process testing studies.

A total of 9 shallow test pits were completed coincident with areas of recent drilling in order to provide bulk samples for metallurgical testing as well as, confirm intersections in the near surface zone, and clarify the distribution and profile of the of high-grade source laterite zone.

Test pits ranged in depth from 1.7m to 6m.

Results confirm elevated nickel coincides with widespread development of green colored hydrous nickel magnesium silicates (garnierite) and is indicator of high-grade mineralization.

Significant elevated cobalt values are present from surface to shallow depths in iron rich limonite and transition zones and is developed as a continuous horizon between drill holes.

Test Pit Assay Results:

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Nickel (%) Cobalt (%) NiEQ (%) TP 200 0 5 5 0.99 0.14 1.38 And 5 6 1 2.40 0.10 2.70 TP 219 0 4 4 0.82 0.14 1.21 And 4 6 2 1.75 0.13 2.11 TP 201 0 3 3 1.15 0.14 1.54 And 3 6 3 1.81 0.01 1.81 TP 466 0 2 2 1.39 0.20 1.94 And 2 5 3 1.40 0.01 1.44 Including 2 4 2 1.65 0.03 1.72 TP 220 0 6 6 1.00 0.20 1.53 TP 203 0 2 2 0.88 0.12 1.22 And 2 3 1 1.20 0.10 1.44 TP 203B 0 5 5 1.36 0.16 1.80 TP 222 0 3 3 1.05 0.13 1.42 And 3 6 3 1.61 0.05 1.74 Including 3 5 2 1.67 0.05 1.79 TP 202 0 1.7 1.7 0.60 0.10 0.80 TP 221 0 1 1 0.60 0.10 0.82 And 1 1.7 0.7 1.60 0.10 1.78

NiEQ

calculation basis: cobalt price per 3 months (LME data) $34.25/kg; nickel price per 3 months (LME data) $12.45/kgC = ratio between cobalt price/nickel price; C = $34.25/$12.45 = $2.75; NiEQ = (%Co x C) + % Ni. No metallurgical recoveries were applied to either metal as it is expected that the metallurgical recoveries will be similar for both metals

The Cyclops Project area located in Papua Province, Indonesia, benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to a work force and supplies, sealed roads, ocean access, nearby port facility, and gentle topography. The road system enables year-round access to the project and connects it with the large town of Sentani, located about 15 kilometres (km) to the east, and with Jayapura, the capital city of Papua province, located about 40 kms to the east.

Sample Processing

All sample results discussed in the press release are JORC compliant with all protocols in place. Assaying was completed at the Geo Assay Laboratory - PT. Geoservices, Cikarang, Jakarta. The Geo Assay Laboratory analysed the samples using the XRF fusion method. PT Geoservices Ltd - Geo Assay Laboratory employed industry standard internal QA/QC methods that Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. reviewed and found acceptable.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Garry Clark, PGeo, independent director of Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://pacificrimcobalt.com/ to find out more.

