Defense Metals Receives Positive Metallurgical Test Results for Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF / FSE:35D) is pleased to announce that it has received successful metallurgical test results for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"). Results from the initial 21 of a planned 25 batch flotation tests completed to date during 2019 showed progressive improvement from early to late stage testing, culminating in test F21 that achieved:

80% recovery of cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium oxides (Ce 2 O 3 +La 2 O 3 +Nd 2 O 3 )

O +La O +Nd O ) 44% rare earth oxide (REO) concentrate grade

9.5 times upgrading ratio from head grade

8.4% concentrate mass yield

While additional test work is required to replicate the F21 test results, based on publicly-available research authored by SGS staff 1 and Defense Metals Corp.' discussions with experts in the REE industry, the flotation response of the Wicheeda material is considered among the best in its class with relatively high upgrading ratios in comparison with other REE projects. The mass yield to the concentrate is also considered attractive for its potential to reduce acid consumption during the subsequent hydrometallurgical extraction stage. Reduced acid consumption has the potential to positively impact future economic studies for the Wicheeda REE Project by contributing to reduced operating and/or capital costs. It is important to note that the current 2019 bulk sample batch flotation results are representative of the 30 tonne dolomite carbonatite surface bulk sample collected from the Wicheeda REE Deposit (see Defense Metals Corp.' March 14, 2019 News Release). Although the 2019 results are not necessarily representative of potential flotation performance of the deposit as a whole, the current batch flotation test results are in agreement with the 2011 flotation test work, also conducted by SGS, on a composite 2009 drill core sample obtained from seven (7) separate drill holes throughout the deposit.

The 2019 SGS flotation test work is establishing a base-case by confirming the reproducibility of previous 2011 metallurgical test work, followed by process flowsheet optimization through researching the effects of various reagent combinations; in addition to varying grind size, flotation pulp temperature, pH, and the possibility of gravity separation. An examination of Ce 2 O 3 batch flotation test results to date reveals a progressive improvement of both rare earth oxide (REO) grade and overall REO recovery from base-case F1 to the current best test F21 (Figure 1).

1) Verbaan, N., Bradley, K., Brown, N., and Mackie, S., 2015 A review of hydrometallurgical flowsheets considered in current REE projects. In: Simandl G.J. and Neetz, M. (Eds.). Symposium on Strategic and Critical Materials Proceedings. November 13-14, 2015, Victoria, British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2015-3, pp. 147-162

The 2011 base-case returned projected "trajectory mass balance" REO recoveries for cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium of 83% at a grade of 42% REO (see Defense Metals Corp.' January 8, 2019 News Release) based on combined locked cycle concentrate recoveries of 62% at a grade of 45% REO.

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals Corp., stated; "We are extremely pleased with the Wicheeda batch flotation test results to date. With 80% recoveries at a rare earth oxide concentrate grade of 44%, this places our Wicheeda bulk sample metallurgical testing at the high-end of publicly reported concentrate grades and upgrading ratios for alkaline and carbonatite rock REE deposits1. Defense Metals Corp. looks forward to the completion of additional batch flotation tests and locked cycle flotation testing to establish a finalized process flowsheet".

About the Wicheeda REE Property

The 1,780 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.

Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.

The Wicheeda REE Property is underlain by Kechika Group metasedimentary rocks that are intruded by the southeast-trending Wicheeda carbonatite; a deformed plug or sill approximately 250 metres in diameter that hosts significant REE mineralization. This intrusion comprises a ferroan dolomite carbonatite core, which passes gradationally outward into calcite carbonatite. The REE mineralization is primarily hosted by the dolomitic carbonatite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Methodology and QA/QC

Batch flotation head grade and concentrate products for lanthanum and neodymium oxides were determined by whole rock analysis, via lithium-borate fusion of a 0.5 gram sample analyzed via wavelength dispersion X-ray fluorescence (WD-XRF). The remaining rare earth elements were determined via 0.5 gram sodium-peroxide fusion multi-element ICP-MS.

The SGS analysis included a quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) program including the insertion of rare earth element standard and blank samples. Defense Metals Corp. detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. SGS Minerals Lakefield is an ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO9001:2015 accredited. SGS is independent of Defense Metals Corp.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of Mineral Deposits Ltd. containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of "GREEN" energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,780 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Forward Looking Information

