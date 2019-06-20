Sable Discovers Base Metal Skarn Returning 7.97% Combined Zinc-Lead (4.8% Zn, 3.17% Pb) over 1m and 4.97% Copper over 1m

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 - Sable Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: SAE) (the "Company" or "Sable") is pleased to announce the discovery of base metal skarn mineralisation at their Don Julio Project, San Juan Province, Argentina. The mineralisation can be traced for over one kilometre along strike and returned channel samples of up to 7.91% combined Zn-Pb (3.17% Pb, 4.8%) over 1m and 4.97% Cu over 1m. Channel samples were taken perpendicular to the mineralised horizon and are considered to represent true width.

Near end of the 2018-2019 field season, skarn mineralization was discovered by prospecting a 1.2 km long shallow to moderately dipping calcareous unit located on the northwestern boundary of a porphyritic intrusive center. The unit is largely contact metamorphosed to marble with disseminated garnets, amphiboles, epidote, and pyroxenes with multiple sub-parallel "manto" type sulphide-rich horizons with galena, sphalerite, ±chalcopyrite and observed thickness ranging from 10cm to 1.3m.

Ten additional samples are pending analysis. The geometry, number of mantos and metal zoning of the system will be determined with detailed mapping and sampling during the 2019-2020 field season.

Ruben Padilla, Sable Vice-President of Exploration commented, "The discovery of the calcareous unit and its associated skarn mineralisation is a good example of boots on the ground exploration success. The size of the favorable calcareous unit, the observed degree of marbleization and associated skarn and sulphide rich mineralogy define a high-quality early stage base metal target.

Table 1. Rock Samples Assays Results from Fermin Skarn Target.

Sample Target Zone Sample Type Width Au (PPM) Ag (PPM) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) PbZn % (Combined) E01301 Fermin Channel 0.1 0.407 31.2 0.0855 3.23 2.55 5.78 E01302 Fermin Float

0.0025 225 0.0027 3.36 0.0413 3.4 E01305 Fermin Channel 1 0.0025 0.1 0.0011 0.0039 0.0041

E01306 Fermin Channel 1 0.0025 19.9 0.0067 3.17 4.8 7.97 E01307 Fermin Channel 1.3 0.0025 0.7 0.0009 0.252 0.368 0.62 E01309 Fermin Channel 1 0.0025 0.2 0.0001 0.0051 0.0088

E01392 Fermin Selective 0.2 0.0005 4.2 1.04 0.0358 0.0615

E01403 Fermin Float

0.007 34.9 0.0107 1.625 3.92 5.55 E01404 Fermin Float

0.005 0.7 0.0362 0.0067 0.0239

E01405 Fermin Float

0.004 5.4 0.607 0.0043 0.0101

E01406 Fermin Float

0.014 63.9 4.3 0.0708 0.0163

E01407 Fermin Float

0.003 0.5 0.0109 0.423 0.556 0.98 E01408 Fermin Channel 0.5 0.003 12.1 0.0022 1.98 3.57 5.55 E01510 Fermin Float

0.004 8.7 0.0367 0.059 0.955 1.01 E01511 Fermin Float

0.003 7.5 0.0024 2.05 3.11 5.16 E01514 Fermin Selective

0.001 0.2 0.0017 0.0542 0.0898

E01515 Fermin Panel 2x1 0.028 62.9 0.51 1.67 2.63 4.3 E01516 Fermin Selective

0.003 38.5 0.17 0.958 3.71 4.67 E01517 Fermin Channel 1 0.009 47.5 4.97 0.378 0.157 0.54 E01518 Fermin Panel 1x1 0.013 8.7 0.297 2.95 3.65 6.6 E01519 Fermin Float

0.0005 5.3 0.0094 0.399 0.551 0.95 E01520 Fermin Float

0.004 11.8 0.015 2 3.04 5.04 E01521 Fermin Float

0.001 2.5 0.001 0.203 0.312 0.52

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.:

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfield projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (48,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, the Mexico Regional Program (1.26 Mha), incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe drill ready projects and the Scorpius drill ready project in Peru.

ABOUT THE DON JULIO PROJECT

The Don Julio project area contains 8 of the 19 known Sable's identified anomalies within its San Juan exploration program, located in the Cordillera Frontal of Argentina along the southern extension of the prolific Miocene El Indio-Pascua Belt.

The Don Julio project area extends for approximately 12 x 10 km. The company had completed 1:2,500 scale detailed mapping over 7 of the 8 known mineral anomalies of the Don Julio cluster and recognizing mapping in areas located between the main alteration zones. The mapping work was complemented with 1,486 rocks samples and 283 talus samples, in addition 8 drill holes were drilled (3101 m) in the Esperanza and Heaven Hill targets. The results of the extensive mapping and sampling carried out by Sable's team identified various porphyry centers with associated large epithermal alteration and mineralisation on the margins of the porphyry centers and one skarn system. Final summary report of the 2018-2019 field season will be available when all the geochemical analysis of samples collected during this season are receive.

QUALITY ASSURANCE - QUALITY CONTROL

All samples were collected by Company representatives under the supervision of the Qualified Person and transported directly by the company to the lab. Sample preparation was carried out by ALS Argentina at their laboratory at Mendoza, Mendoza Province, Argentina. Gold, multi-element and Mercury analysis conducted in their laboratories in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation was by drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 gram split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 50 gram sample split with detection by atomic absorption spectrophotometer (AAS) (code Au-AA24). Multi-elements were analyzed by a four acid near total digestion of a 1-gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 33 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (code ME-ICP61). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Mercury was analyzed by aqua regia digestion, cold vapor extraction, inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) with a lower limit of detection of 0.005 ppm (code Hg-MS42).

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources Ltd. and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

