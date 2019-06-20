Golden Hope Introduces Andre Tessier as its New President and CEO

TheNewswire / June 20, 2019 - Golden Hope Mines Ltd., TSX-V: GNH; (the "Company" or "Golden Hope") is pleased to introduce Mr. Andre Tessier as its new President and CEO effective immediately. Mr. Tessier is a Professional Engineer and Geologist, involved in the mineral exploration and mining industry since 1989, including 12 years as Director, President and CEO of the publicly traded junior mining company referred to below.

Mr. Tessier started his career as Exploration Manager in Noranda, Quebec for Cominco Ltd. He subsequently became geological consultant to the industry with clients from both the major and junior sectors in Canada, South and Central America and Central Asia. In 2003, Mr. Tessier was appointed as President, CEO and Director of Murgor Resources Inc., a position he held until 2015. In 2015, Murgor successfully merged with a Toronto-based junior exploration company during very challenging market conditions, obtaining a 50% price premium for Murgor shareholders. During his tenure at Murgor, the company raised over $38M through equity financing and asset value-creation (i.e. acquisition - value addition - monetization). Since 2016, Mr. Tessier has been employed by the Ontario Geological Survey and has been an adjunct Professor at Queen's University in Kingston since 2018. Mr. Tessier obtained his Engineering degree at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal and his MSc in Economic Geology at Queen's University in Kingston.

Mr. Tessier has also been added to the slate of Directors to be elected at the companies Annual General Meeting to be held on June 28 in Montreal.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their vote of confidence. I would also like to thank Mr. Frank Candido for his excellent work at steering the company since 2008 during such difficult market conditions. I look forward with optimism to the challenge of leading Golden Hope Mines Ltd. and adding value for our shareholders" states Andre Tessier.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. Frank Candido for having served as President of Golden Hope since 2008. Mr. Candido will remain a Director of the Company and is included on the slate of Directors to be elected at the companies upcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr. Candido will also serve as a consultant to the new President during the transition period.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Golden Hope Mines Ltd..

Frank Candido

Director

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

About Golden Hope Mines Limited

Golden Hope Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that seeks to grow shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and base metal projects suitable for underground and/or open-pit mining. The Company's focus is currently in southeastern Quebec, Canada. The Company's claim blocks lie within an area that extends approximately 100 kilometres along the Appalachians of southeastern Quebec from near Ste-Lucie-de-Beauregard to about 16 kilometres southwest of Beauceville. The Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit lies 5 kilometres southeast of St-Magloire within the Bellechasse Belt, an approximately 18 kilometre long mineralized area.

For further information:

Golden Hope Mines Ltd.

www.goldenhopemines.com

Frank Candido, Director

Tel : 514-969-5530

fcandido@goldenhopemines.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

Some statements contained in this news release are " "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.