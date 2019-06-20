New Energy Metals Announces the Appointment of Dr. Darryl Lindsay to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 20, 2019 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Darryl Lindsay to the board of directors of the Company. Dr. Lindsay replaces Stefan Schauss, who has resigned as a director. The Company wishes to thank Stefan Schauss for his contributions to the board.

Dr. Lindsay, P.Geo., has over 25 years experience in exploration, project development, and mine geology, focused on copper and gold deposits in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Ecuador and Colombia. Currently managing a metals business development initiative within SQM, he has negotiated and closed over 16 exploration option agreements over the last 4 years that have generated greenfields exploration efforts in an area over 5000 km2, incorporating areas of new discoveries. He participated in the negotiations of the first exploitation contract negotiated in Ecuador for the Mirador-Mirador Norte copper cluster and has moved several exploration projects from exploration stages to study stages. Dr. Lindsay is based out of Santiago, Chile and fluent in Spanish.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Lindsay to the board of directors," commented Cesar Lopez, President and CEO. "Dr. Lindsay brings refined negotiation, solid technical skills and a long history of experience working on projects in Latin America, both of which will benefit New Energy Metals Corp. as we move forward."

"Although Chile has been considered a mature exploration market, Mr. Lopéz and the New Energy team, recognizing that historical exploration work focused only on specific deposit styles at limited depths, is moving forward today identifying exploration opportunities in known metallogenic belts where previous drilling was potentially too shallow, avoided covered areas, or projects have yet to be consolidated from local owners. It will be exciting to participate with New Energy as the company positions itself in the copper and Energy Metals Corp. exploration space in Chile." Quote from Darryl Lindsay.

About the Company

New Energy Metals Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of Energy Metals Corp. in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile and several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Ltd. Corp.

César López, President & CEO

T: 604.484-1232

E: info@newenergymetals.ca

W: www.newenergymetals.ca

