Crystal Lake Mining Becomes Largest Landholder Among Juniors in Broader Eskay Camp

Vancouver, June 20, 2019 - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC PINK: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG-FF) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the size of its Newmont Lake Project by approximately 25% to 551 sq. km (55,100 hectares), making Crystal Lake the largest landholder among junior companies in Northwest British Columbia's broader Eskay Camp as the 2019 exploration season ramps up.

Highlights:

The newly-defined Chachi Corridor (see June 12, 2019 news release) has been expanded by the staking of "Chachi East", 17.5 sq. km of prospective ground straddling the northeast boundary of the Newmont Lake Project;





On the western side of the project, Crystal Lake has also staked the 74 sq. km "Ridge West" block which represents the possible southwesterly extension of the Burgundy Ridge discovery (see March 7, 2019, news release). A large new gossan zone is exposed on the Ridge West block within Stikine volcanics.





All new ground (115 sq. km) was acquired by staking, including a series of non-adjoining claims separate from Chachi East and Ridge West totaling 23.3 sq. km.

Maurizio "Mars" Napoli, Crystal Lake's VP Exploration, commented: "We have managed to gain control of the potential extensions of two large and prospective corridors on the Newmont Lake Property. Vectoring of soil anomalies into Chachi East and the numerous mineral occurrences on Ridge West add to an already impressive land package at the Newmont Lake Project."

Updated Claims Map Showing Chachi East, Ridge West









Crystal Lake Mining Corp. Expands its Newmont Lake Property with the Chachi East and Ridge West Staked Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/45763_caa5ca73f4d56a96_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Maurizio Napoli, P.Geo., a qualified person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through high-grade discovery opportunities in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, now the largest land package among juniors in the broader Eskay region in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP.

"Richard Savage"

President & CEO

Email: info@crystallakemining.com

www.crystallakemining.com

For further information please contact:

MarketSmart Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 261-4466

Toll Free: +1 (877) 261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca

Momentum Public Relations

Tel: +1 (514) 815-7473

Email: mark@momentumpr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45763