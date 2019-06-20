Northern Shield Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, June 20, 2019 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a multi-faceted, non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of both units, comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") (each a "Unit") and Common Shares issued on a flow-through basis within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share"). The Company is offering Units at $0.08 per unit and the Flow-Through Shares at $0.12 per share. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The first tranche consisted of 420,000 Flow-Through Shares and 3,800,000 Units for gross proceeds of $50,000 and $288,000, respectively. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold from the date of closing of the Offering.

All the proceeds of the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur Qualifying Expenditures at the Company's gold projects in the Provinces of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, prior to December 31, 2020. The Corporation will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

This Offering was facilitated primarily through the proprietary DealMaker™ software and Northern is delighted to offer this innovative service to its investors.

About Northern

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration program for Ni-Cu-PGEs and utilizing expertise and innovation toward working on other deposit types. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada and elsewhere.

