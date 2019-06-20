Consumer Affairs Top Gold & Silver IRA Dealer Patriot Gold Group "No Fee For Life IRA" Surges In Popularity in 2019

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 - The Patriot Gold Corp. Group is reporting on surging demand for their "No Fee For Life Precious Metals IRA" program during times of growing turbulence in the stock and bond market sectors. Since the launch of their industry first "NO FEE FOR LIFE PRECIOUS METALS IRA PROGRAM" the company has received the highest number of IRA applications since its inception. The opportunity to transfer out of paper denominated assets and stocks near all-time highs and into Gold & Silver, a popular alternative "safe haven" asset at multi year lows all the while paying NO fees for the life of a client's IRA has proven highly successful in 2018 and 2019.

Patriot Gold Corp. Group has an A+ rating on the BBB, has been awarded Top Gold & Silver IRA Dealer Nationwide by Consumer Affairs for an unprecedented 3 years in a row, 2016, 2017 & 2018, 5 stars on Trust Pilot and a AAA rating with Business Consumer Alliance (BCA).

Jack Hanney, CEO and Senior Partner at Patriot Gold Corp. Group stated "according to Adam Posen of Posen Institute If you thought you saw QE before, this is going to be QE squared" in which the FED is going to use pretty aggressive, desperate measures to stem the next recession. The concern being according to Jack Hanney is "as of January 1st 2017 10,000 baby boomers a day are being required to take Required Minimum Distributions (RMD) [inside of their Individual Retirement Account] so there isn't money pouring into the market at this time there will be money pouring out of the market." Jack also pointed out "selling begets selling" and when the "herd gets spooked" they'll run. According to the WSJ, "On the next decline, momentum accelerates the drop, and Federal Reserve Bank pronouncements and emergency interest rate cuts do little more than reverse the downtrend for a few hours. The very fact that the Fed has to resort to emergency measures fatally weakens confidence and selling begets selling." Paul Tudor stated June 13th "The best trade is going to be gold. If I have to pick my favorite for the next 12-24 months, it probably would be gold. I think gold goes beyond $1,400... it goes to $1,700 rather quickly. It has everything going for it in a world where rates are conceivably going to zero in the United States. That would make one think that rates in the US go back toward the zero bound and in the course of that situation, gold is going to scream."

Jack goes on to say, "Our clients have a very similar view on the macro trends in the U.S. economy as Mr. Tudor does combined with the prospects of a potential impact a new face in the white house would bring their concerns are real. It is this view that has driven the surge in IRA applications at the firm. We are well equipped to complete our IRA applications within 48 hours of receipt (Patriot Promise) and have procured additional resources to keep up with the increased demand."

Patriot Gold Corp. Group (www.patriotgoldgroup.com) is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was established in 1986 and is rated the top IRA Gold Dealer in 2015, 2016, 2017 by Consumer Affairs and rated 5 stars by TrustPilot. Patriot Gold Corp. Group is a proud member of the Business Consumer Alliance.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-affairs-top-gold--silver-ira-dealer-patriot-gold-group-no-fee-for-life-ira-surges-in-popularity-in-2019-300867475.html

SOURCE Patriot Gold Corp. Group