Canada Carbon Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) in which it has issued 2,800,000 units at $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $280,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.13 for three years.



The proceeds from the private placement will be used to bolster the Company’s treasury for the legal proceedings currently underway.

Executive Chairman and CEO, R, Bruce Duncan stated, “The Board of Directors and Senior Officers of Canada Carbon Inc. are fully committed to reinstating and completing the Miller Project permitting process.”

Finders fees of $10,000 cash were paid in connection with the financing. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

