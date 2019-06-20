Minaurum Gold Appoints David Medilek to Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 20, 2019 - Minaurum Gold Inc., (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce that Mr. David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Medilek is a mining professional with over 12 years of mine engineering, capital markets and M&A experience. Mr. Medilek began his career as a mining engineer with Barrick Gold Corp. in Western Australia focusing on underground mines. After his tenure at Barrick, he became a Mining Investment Banker with Cormark Securities Inc. and subsequently an Equity Research Analyst at Macquarie Group Limited. Mr. Medilek is currently the Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations at producer K92 Mining. Mr. Medilek holds a Bachelor of Applied Science with Distinction in Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia, a Professional Engineer designation in the Province of British Columbia, and is a CFA® charterholder*.

Minaurum also announces that Mr. David J. Baker will be stepping down as a Director of Minaurum.

Darrell Rader, President & CEO of Minaurum, stated: "We are very pleased to have David join the Board of Directors. David provides Minaurum with significant expertise in the capital markets and complements our strong technical abilities. In addition, I would like to thank David Baker for his contributions to the Board and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Minaurum has granted 200,000 common share stock options to Mr. Medilek. The options are exercisable at $0.45 for a period of ten years from the date of issue, and were granted pursuant to Minaurum's Stock Option Plan.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos Silver project in southern Sonora State. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and our YouTube Minaurum Video Channel.

