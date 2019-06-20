East Asia Provides Correction to News Release Issued June 19, 2019

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - June 20, 2019 - East Asia Minerals Corporation. (the "Company" or "EAS")(TSX-V) would like to announce that further to its news release on April 29, 2019, the Company increased the private placement offering from 4,166,667 units at $0.06 per common share to 6,761,333 units for an aggregate amount of $405,680.
The Company has closed its second and final tranche of 5,261,333 units for total proceeds of $315,680. The Company will pay a finder's fee of $21,248.
The securities distributed under the offering will be subject to a 4 month and 1 day hold period expiring October 18, 2019.
For further information, contain Mark Sommer at 1-604-684-2183, info@eastasiaminerals.com or visit the Company's website at www.eastasiaminerals.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
