Itafos Provides Update on Itafos Arraias Repurpose Plan, Announces A Multi-Year Phosphate Rock Supply Agreement With the OCP Group

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 - Itafos (TSX VENTURE: IFOS) (the “Company”) today provided an update to the repurpose plan at Itafos Arraias and announced that it has today signed a multi-year phosphate rock supply agreement with the OCP Group.

The repurpose plan, which is aimed at optimizing finished fertilizer production with a multi-product portfolio of higher grade SSP, micronutrient SSP and value added premium PK compound products, is expected to significantly enhance Itafos Arraias’ competitive positioning and profitability while reducing its operational and environmental risk profile. To enable the repurpose plan, the Company intends to procure higher grade phosphate rock from third parties and, once operational, from Itafos Farim. Consistent with its strategy, the Company has today reached agreement to procure higher grade phosphate rock from the OCP Group.

“Signing a phosphate rock supply agreement with the OCP Group represents a key milestone in the implementation of the repurpose plan by securing quality phosphate rock from a leading global supplier,” said Dr. Mhamed Ibnabdeljalil, CEO of Itafos.

In addition, the Company has been advancing other aspects of the repurpose plan, including activities related to third party phosphate rock logistics, site preparation and product portfolio transition. Third party phosphate rock delivery is in progress, new equipment is being commissioned and approvals have been received to sell the new products. Also in connection with advancing implementation of the repurpose plan, the Company has idled Itafos Arraias’ existing mines, tailings dam and the beneficiation plant. Notwithstanding, Itafos Arraias will maintain all licenses and permits in good standing and comply with existing regulations.

About Itafos

Itafos is a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company with an attractive portfolio of long-term strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets worldwide. Itafos is managed by an experienced and diverse team with extensive operations, commercial and financial expertise. Itafos owns and operates Itafos Conda, a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production and sales capacity of approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and specialty products including ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) located in Idaho, US and Itafos Arraias, a phosphate fertilizer business with production and sales capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”), SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) and other products and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid located in Tocantins, Brazil. Itafos owns and is developing Itafos Paris Hills, a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Idaho, US, Itafos Farim, a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau, Itafos Santana, a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil, Itafos Mantaro, a large phosphate mine project located in Junin, Peru and Itafos Araxá, a vertically integrated rare earth elements and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

