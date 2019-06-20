Goldstar closes first tranche of private placement

MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2019 - Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of a $1M non-brokered private placement by issuing 6,200,000 units (the “Units”) and 3,600,000 flow-through shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”), both at $0.05 each, for aggregate gross proceeds of $490,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.05 per share until December 19, 2020.

Each Flow-Through Share consists of one common share of the Corporation issued as a “flow-through share” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Common Shares, the Warrants and the Flow-Through Shares issued under this first tranche are subject to a four month hold period.

Two insiders of the Corporation subscribed for a total of 2,000,000 Units having an aggregate subscription price of $100,000 and another insider of the Corporation subscribed for 400,000 Flow-Through Shares having a subscription price of $20,000.

At closing, the Corporation paid to Leede Jones Gable Inc. a finder’s fee of $4,000. The Corporation also issued to such finder a warrant exercisable to acquire 80,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share until December 19, 2020.

The Corporation will use the proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares to incur Canadian exploration expenses on its properties.

For further information, please contact:

Benoit Moreau

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 514-591-8058

bmoreau@goldstarminerals.com

François Perron

Vice-President of Corporate Development

Telephone: 416-312-4811

fperron@goldstarminerals.com

