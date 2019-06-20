Filo Mining Announces Election of Directors and Annual Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX-V: FIL) (NASDAQ First North: FIL) ("Filo Mining Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") held today were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting earlier today are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lukas H. Lundin 35,628,123 100.00% 719 0.00% Adam I. Lundin 35,625,948 99.99% 2,944 0.01% Alessandro Bitelli 35,628,448 100.00% 444 0.00% C. Ashley Heppenstall 35,493,473 99.62% 135,369 0.38% Paul McRae 35,628,448 100.00% 444 0.00% Pablo Mir 35,493,798 99.62% 135,094 0.38% Wojtek Wodzicki 35,598,448 99.91% 30,444 0.09%

In addition, shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 and approved all of the other resolutions put forward at the Annual Meeting, namely:

fixing the number of directors at seven (7); appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and approving the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company, focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Filo del Sol project is the subject of a recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study, and information regarding the project can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report detailing the results of that study titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-feasibility Study for the Filo del Sol Project" dated February 22, 2019 with an effective date of January 13, 2019 (the "PFS").

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V and on Nasdaq First North under the symbol "FIL". Filo Mining Corp. is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB.

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication on June 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

