Results of AGM and Corporate Update

Annual General and Special Meeting

LONDON, June 20, 2019 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that all of the matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2019 ("Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its annual and special meeting ("Meeting") held in Vancouver, British Columbia, earlier today, including resolutions:

Electing (or re-electing, as the case may be) Keith Hulley, Dag Cramer, Ali Erfan, Alfred Gusenbauer, Wayne Kirk, Dan Kochav, David Peat, Walter Segsworth, Janice Stairs and Dragos Tanase as directors of the Company;

Re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; and

Approving the continuation of the amended and restated incentive stock option plan of the Company.

Immediately prior to the Meeting, the Company was formally notified that one of the proposed nominees for election as director, Mr. David Kay, who previously served as the nominee of Enescu Investments, LLC ("Enescu") (an entity managed by Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P.), a significant securityholder in the Company, would not be standing for re-election and that Enescu wished instead to nominate Mr. Dan Kochav, the Chief Operating Officer of Tenor Capital Management Company, LP., as its substituted nominee for appointment to the Board of Gabriel ("Board"). In accordance with the terms referenced in the form of proxy circulated to shareholders of Gabriel in advance of the Meeting, discretionary authority is conferred on the proxyholder in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that properly come before the Meeting. As such, the Board determined to put forward Mr. Kochav for election as a new director at the Meeting and as Enescu's nominee in Mr. Kay's stead, and the persons named in the form of proxy accompanying the Circular exercised their discretion to vote for the election of Mr. Kochav as the substituted Enescu nominee, in addition to the election of the other nine nominees set out in the Circular.

Arbitration Update

In May 2019, a revised procedural calendar for the Company's ICSID arbitration claim against Romania ("ICSID Arbitration") was issued by the tribunal appointed to adjudicate the dispute ("Tribunal").

In accordance with the revised procedural calendar, on May 24, 2019, the Respondent filed its rejoinder ("Rejoinder") with ICSID in response to the Company's reply submission of November 2, 2018. The oral hearings on the merits of the claim are scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. between December 2 and 13, 2019.

Gabriel, together with its counsel, White & Case LLP, is currently analyzing the Rejoinder and preparing for the hearings in December.

On June 28, 2019, Gabriel will file its surrejoinder on the further objection to the jurisdiction of the Tribunal filed by the Respondent with ICSID on May 25, 2018.

The Rejoinder is subject to the confidentiality provisions of the procedural orders issued by the Tribunal, which can be found on the ICSID website, and Gabriel anticipates the Rejoinder will be published on the ICSID website in the second half of 2019.

Corporate Update

Gabriel has consistently confirmed its willingness to enter into a process of consultation with the Romanian authorities in order to achieve an amicable resolution of the ICSID Arbitration dispute or a settlement enabling the Gabriel group of companies ("Group") to develop the RoÈ™ia MontanÄƒ gold and silver project in Romania ("Project"). To this end, in March 2019, Gabriel's principal operating subsidiary, Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A ("RMGC"), submitted an application to the Romanian National Agency for Mineral Resources ("NAMR") requesting the extension of the term of the exploitation concession license No. 47/1999 ("License") for the Project for a further term of five years. The initial 20-year term of the License was due to expire on June 21, 2019.

In mid-June 2019, NAMR presented to RMGC a draft addendum to the License providing for, amongst other things, a 5-year term extension and the establishment of an increased royalty rate from 4% to 6% on mineral production value, the 6% rate being the level of royalty set forth in Romanian law since 2014. NAMR made it clear to RMGC that the License would not be extended unless RMGC agreed to such royalty provision. While Gabriel and RMGC strongly disagrees with NAMR's position and interpretation of the law and has conveyed in writing its disagreement with such position and NAMR's handling of the License extension process, Gabriel and RMGC concluded that, in view of the existing circumstances, there was no other way to preserve RMGC's existing rights under law, including an extension of its License, other than to accept the increased royalty rate, as required by NAMR. Accordingly, an addendum providing for the extension of the term of the License to June 20, 2024, and including the revised royalty rate, was concluded on June 18, 2019.

For information on this press release, please contact:

Dragos Tanase

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +4021 223 1351

dt@gabrielresources.com

About Gabriel

Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal focus has been the exploration and development of the RoÈ™ia MontanÄƒ gold and silver project in Romania . The Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining district that since pre-Roman times has been mined intermittently for over 2,000 years. The License for the Project is held by RoÈ™ia MontanÄƒ Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest RoÈ™ia MontanÄƒ S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company. It is anticipated that the Project would bring over US$24 billion (at US$1,200/oz gold) to Romania as potential direct and indirect contribution to GDP and generate thousands of employment opportunities.

Upon obtaining the License in June 1999, the Group focused substantially all of their management and financial resources on the exploration, feasibility and subsequent development of the RoÅŸia MontanÄƒ Project. Despite the Company's fulfilment of its legal obligations and its development of the Project as a high-quality, sustainable and environmentally-responsible mining project, using best available techniques, Romania has blocked and prevented implementation of the Project without due process and without compensation. Accordingly, the Company's current core focus is the ICSID Arbitration. For more information please visit the Company's website at www.gabrielresources.com.

