Canadian Premium Sand Announces Appointment of Vice President, Business Development and Share Option Grant

CALGARY, June 20, 2019 - Canadian Premium Sand Inc. ("CPS" or the "Company") (TSXV:CPS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Anshul Vishal as Vice-President, Business Development. Mr. Vishal has more than 12 years of varied experience in midstream and large EPC projects and construction as well as experience in business development and financial modeling. Most recently he was involved in the early stage development of a silica project in Western Canada. Mr. Vishal holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering (Honors First Class) from Queens University, is a registered professional engineer with APEGA and is currently completing an MBA through Warwick Business School in the UK.



In conjunction with this appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Vishal options to acquire 100,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.10 per Share until June 20, 2022. The options are exercisable over a three year period ending June, with one-third of the options vesting immediately, one-third vesting on the first anniversary date of the grant, and one-third on the second anniversary date of the grant. 300,000 options were also granted to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer with the same terms.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is an exploration stage company and a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CPS".

