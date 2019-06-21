Alt Resources Ltd: Completion of Share Purchase Plan

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) (Company) is pleased to advises that it has completed the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) for eligible shareholders which closed on 14 June 2019.The Company received gross proceeds of $207,000 from the Share Purchase Plan and has today issued 10,350,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at $0.02 per share to Shareholders as detailed in the attached Appendix 3B(see link below). The Company has also issued an additional 1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.022 in consideration for corporate advisory assistance as detailed in the same 3B. Alt Resources Ltd. thanks its Shareholders for their support for the Company as it continues to progress the development of its Bottle Creek and Mt Ida Gold Projects in Western Australia.Secondary Trading Notice Pursuant to Section 708A (5) (E) of the Corporations Act 2001With respect to the 1,500,000 Shares issued today utilising its placement capacity under ASX Listing rule 7.1, Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(E) of the Corporations Act 2001. Alt Resources Ltd. advises that the issue of these shares was made without disclosure to the investor under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.It confirms that, as at the day of this Notice:a. it has complied with:i. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and,ii. Section 674 of the Corporations Act; andb. there is no information that is 'excluded information' within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act.To view Appendix 3B, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/052B2438





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources Ltd., having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and New Gold Inc. targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





