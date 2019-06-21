Torex Announces the Results of Its 2019 Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces the results of its 2019 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held in Toronto, Ontario on June 20, 2019.



Item 1. Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular (the “Circular”) dated May 7, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes A. Terrance MacGibbon For 59,351,464 89.78 Withheld 6,752,528 10.22 Andrew B. Adams For 59,453,630 89.94 Withheld 6,650,362 10.06 James A. Crombie For 56,844,198 85.99 Withheld 9,259,794 14.01 Franklin L. Davis For 58,808,298 88.96 Withheld 7,295,694 11.04 David A. Fennell For 53,250,619 80.56 Withheld 12,853,373 19.44 Michael D. Murphy For 53,377,678 80.75 Withheld 12,726,314 19.25 William M. Shaver For 65,952,599 99.77 Withheld 151,393 0.23 Elizabeth A. Wademan For 61,794,588 93.48 Withheld 4,309,404 6.52 Frederick M. Stanford For 65,975,869 99.81 Withheld 128,123 0.19

Item 2. Appointment of Auditor

By a vote by way of show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Public Accountants, was re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Item 3. Approval of Unallocated Share Units under the Employee Share Unit Plan

On a vote by ballot, a resolution was passed whereby the unallocated share units under the Employee Share Unit Plan were approved and authorized until the date of the Company’s annual shareholders’ meeting to be held in 2022.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 39,758,550 60.15 26,345,442 39.85

Item 4. Approval of Unallocated Options under the Stock Option Plan

On a vote by ballot, a resolution was passed whereby the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan were approved and authorized until the date of the Company’s annual shareholders’ meeting to be held in 2022.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 56,548,094 85.54 9,555,898 14.46

Item 5. Approval of Unallocated Restricted Share Units and Amendments to the Restricted Share Plan

On a vote by ballot, a resolution was passed whereby (i) the unallocated restricted share units under the Restricted Share Plan were approved and authorized until the date of the Company’s annual shareholders’ meeting to be held in 2022; and (ii) the amendments to the Restricted Share Plan, as more particularly described in the Circular, were approved.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 39,639,647 59.97 26,464,345 40.03

Item 6. Executive Compensation

On a vote by way of show of hands, a non-binding advisory resolution was passed accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular and delivered in advance of the Meeting. The proxy voting results are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 64,800,234 98.04 1,294,008 1.96

The formal report on voting results with respect to all maters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com.

About Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex (the “ELG Mine Complex”), comprised of the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and El Limón Deep, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which is in the commercial production stage as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.



For further information, please contact:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. Fred Stanford

President and CEO

Direct: (647) 260-1502

Email: fred.stanford@torexgold.com Dan Rollins

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: (647) 260-1503

Email: dan.rollins@torexgold.com



