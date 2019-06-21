Athabasca Minerals Annual General and Special Meeting Webcast, Management Additions and Director Resignation

EDMONTON, June 21, 2019 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“AMI” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABM) will be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM”) at the Four Points by Sheraton Edmonton Gateway, 10010 12 Ave SW, Edmonton, Alberta on Monday, June 24, 2019. Interested parties are welcome to follow the AGSM via webcast or conference call via the following (access to the webcast will begin 15 minutes prior to the AGSM start time):



Webcast URL: https://my.intercall.com/AMI

Conference Code: 9744136205 #

Dial In: 877.254.0905

The Corporation also announces the following organizational additions and Board change:

Vice-President, Projects & New Ventures – Mr. Ryan Lissel, P. Eng, MBA

Mr. Ryan Lissel has joined Athabasca Minerals Inc. as Vice-President, Projects & New Ventures. Mr. Lissel is a registered professional engineer (APEGA), with an MBA (finance) from University of Calgary and brings 30+ years career experience in project management and capital project development across a variety of industrial sectors including Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing, Materials Processing and Automation. His recent and past roles include Project Director (CEDA International), General Manager & Director of Major Projects (Wilbros Canada), and Sr. Vice-President, Integrated Services (Tarpon Energy Services).

Mr. Lissel has executed projects from $10 million to $1 billion in size during his career. He has developed and directed multi-discipline project organizations through the project lifecycle of engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and commissioning with the requisite focus on safe delivery, environmental sustainability, quality management, tendering, contractor management, and project controls. Mr. Lissel will provide project executive oversight and management of AMI’s growing number of projects within both AMI Silica and AMI Aggregates divisions.

Aggregates Marketing Inc., Director Business Development & Marketing – Mr. Johnathan Dyck, MBA, CPA, CMA

Mr. Johnathan Dyck recently joined Aggregates Marketing Inc. as Director, Business Development and Marketing. Mr. Dyck is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Management Accountant and received his MBA from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (Mexico). His 15 years span the Manufacturing and Oil and Gas sectors, most recently in roles including Senior Corporate Performance Analyst, and cSOX Compliance Lead at Alliance Pipeline, and previously performed business consulting at several small, medium and large private organizations.

Mr. Dyck is experienced in corporate performance management, business process improvement, corporate risk assessment, project evaluation and selection, organizational change management and culture building. He will strengthen Aggregates Marketing Inc with strategic leadership, enhancements to business development, and technology advancement as this subsidiary grows and expand its business model as an emerging ‘midstreamer of aggregates, enabled by technology’.

Board of Director Resignation – Gerry Romanzin

The Corporation announces that Mr. Gerry Romanzin has resigned from AMI’s Board of Directors after 4 years of service, effective June 21, 2019. Mr. Romanzin has faithfully served on AMI’s board since 2015. Both AMI’s management and fellow Board Directors are grateful for Gerry’s time, commitment, and contributions. We also wish him success in his upcoming endeavours.

About Athabasca Minerals Inc.

The Corporation is an integrated group of aggregates companies involved in resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, pit management services, sales from corporate-owned and third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Athabasca Minerals Inc. is the parent company of Aggregates Marketing Inc. – a midstream business providing integrated supply and transportation solutions for industrial and construction markets. It is also the parent company of AMI Silica Inc. – a subsidiary positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic in-basin frac sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. It is the joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin and Duvernay Basin Frac Sand Projects. Additionally, the Corporation has industrial mineral leases, such as those supporting the Richardson Quarry Project, that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions of high potential aggregates demand.

