Coro Announces Results From Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2019 - Coro Mining Corp. (TSX: COP) (“Coro”, the “Company”) is pleased to report that all of its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 (the “Meeting”). Below are the detailed results of the votes received by proxy and voted at the Meeting on the election of the Company’s directors.



FOR WITHHELD Luis A. Tondo 99.98% 0.02% Alan J. Stephens 92.51% 7.49% Colin Kinley 99.98% 0.02% Michael Haworth 92.51% 7.49% Petra Decher 99.98% 0.02% Tim Petterson 99.98% 0.02%

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that shareholders also approved a special resolution to alter the Company’s Articles to enable the Company, by way of resolution of its board of directors, to alter its name or adopt or change any translation of its name, as allowed by the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Luis Tondo, President & CEO



For further information please visit www.coromining.com or contact:

Nicholas Bias, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

+1 604 682 5546 x202 / +44 (0)7771 450 679 | nbias@coromining.com