Surge Exploration No Longer Pursuing Spin-Out Company and Plan of Arrangement

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - June 21, 2019 - Further to its January 9, 2019 news release, Surge Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX-V: SUR, OTCQB:SURJF, FRA: DJ5C) announces that it is no longer pursuing a strategic reorganization of the Company's assets involving a spin out and separate financing of its British Columbia exploration projects into its wholly owned subsidiary, CuGold Corp.

Surge will continue to hold its interest in these British Columbia copper-gold mineral projects, (Mineral Mountain and HedgeHog), along with its mineral interests in its Ontario cobalt projects (Teledyne and Glencore Bucke) inside Surge Exploration Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

Ontario Cobalt Properties (Cobalt):

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke Property and the Teledyne Property, located in Cobalt, Ontario Canada.

Mineral Mountain Property (Copper, Gold) British Columbia

As announced on November 28, 2018 and May 6, 2019, Surge has acquired a 100% interest in 11 claim blocks comprising 26,455 hectares (265 sq km) in the Omineca region of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances. The region is host to numerous operating mines, good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services.

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Omineca Group claim blocks were at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940's to present day. Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region were the nearby Lustdust/Stardust property (Sun Metals Corp. TSX-V: SUNM) covering a large, coherent integrated porphyry-skarn, epithermal system; the Kwanika property (Serengeti Resources Inc./POSCO Daewoo TSX-V: SIR) a promising advanced stage copper-gold project; the Lorraine property (Lorraine Copper Corp. TSX-V: LLC) host to a large copper/gold NI 43-101 compliant resource. The tenures are located between the Kemess North project being developed by Centerra Gold Inc.'s subsidiary Aurico Metals and Centerra Gold Inc.'s operation Mt Milligan mine.

Hedge Hog Property, (Copper, Gold) British Columbia

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest seven mineral tenure covering 2,418 hectares (5,972 acres) located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the historic gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville.

