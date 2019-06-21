Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Yorbeau Resources Inc. announces election of directors

16:25 Uhr  |  CNW

MONTREAL, June 21, 2019 -  Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 22, 2019 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 20, 2019 in Montreal are set out below.

 

Nominee

Votes

For

%

For

Votes

Withheld

%

Withheld

Georges Bodnar Jr.

86,708,599

99.63

326,102

0.37

Pierre Garnier

86,930,749

99.88

103,952

0.12

Amit Gupta

86,708,599

99.63

326,102

0.37

Terry Kocisko

86,930,549

99.88

104,152

0.12

Marcel Lecourt

86,930,549

99.88

104,152

0.12

Gérald Riverin

86,704,599

99.62

330,102

0.38

Mario Rubano

86,926,749

99.88

107,952

0.12

Pierre Éloi Talbot

86,930,749

99.88

103,952

0.12

 

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Rouyn Property, wholly-owned by the Company, contains four known gold deposits in the 6-km-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, and a major drilling program is underway. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, benefit from substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and that were filed in accordance with Regulation 43-101. In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec and Ontario that feature an infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include the Scott Project, which bears important Mineral Resources Ltd. (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

 

SOURCE Yorbeau Resources Inc.



Contact
Gérald Riverin, PhD, P. Geo, President, Yorbeau Resources Inc., griverin@yorbeauresources.com, Tel: 819-279-1336; G. Bodnar Jr., Vice-President, Yorbeau Resources Inc., gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com, Tel: 514-384-2202, Toll-Free in North America 1-855-384-2202
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
872300
CA9861913023
www.yorbeauresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap