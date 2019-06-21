Yorbeau Resources Inc. announces election of directors

MONTREAL, June 21, 2019 - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 22, 2019 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 20, 2019 in Montreal are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Georges Bodnar Jr. 86,708,599 99.63 326,102 0.37 Pierre Garnier 86,930,749 99.88 103,952 0.12 Amit Gupta 86,708,599 99.63 326,102 0.37 Terry Kocisko 86,930,549 99.88 104,152 0.12 Marcel Lecourt 86,930,549 99.88 104,152 0.12 Gérald Riverin 86,704,599 99.62 330,102 0.38 Mario Rubano 86,926,749 99.88 107,952 0.12 Pierre Éloi Talbot 86,930,749 99.88 103,952 0.12

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Rouyn Property, wholly-owned by the Company, contains four known gold deposits in the 6-km-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, and a major drilling program is underway. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, benefit from substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and that were filed in accordance with Regulation 43-101. In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec and Ontario that feature an infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include the Scott Project, which bears important Mineral Resources Ltd. (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

