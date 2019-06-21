Pure Gold Announces C$32.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2019 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:PGM) ("Pure Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Sprott Capital Partners LP to act as lead underwriter (the “Lead Underwriter”), on its own behalf and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for their own account or arrange for substituted purchasers to purchase on a bought-deal private placement basis 59,100,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), at a price of C$0.55 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$32,505,000 (the “Offering”).



Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be transferrable and entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for three years from the closing of the Offering at a price of C$0.85.

The Company shall grant the Underwriters an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to three days prior to the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to such number of Units as is equal to 15% of the number of Units initially purchased as part of the Offering.

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used for the Company’s exploration and development activities and for general corporate purposes.

It is anticipated that closing of the Offering will occur on or about July 16, 2019 or such other date or dates as the Company and the Lead Underwriter may agree. The Offering is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the applicable closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In consideration for their services, the Underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

