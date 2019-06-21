Sherritt Publishes its 2018 Sustainability Report

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt") (TSX: S) today announced the release of its 2018 Sustainability Report that outlines the company’s approach to sustainability and its performance for the year. The report, which was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s Standards, is available online at http://sustainability.sherritt.com.

“Sherritt’s purpose is to be a low-cost nickel producer that creates sustainable prosperity for all stakeholders,” said David Pathe, President and CEO of Sherritt International Corp.. “To fulfil that purpose, sustainability must underpin every major decision we make. We need innovation to address some of the biggest issues in our industry. More than ever, we need to foster a diverse and inclusive culture where people feel valued and feel comfortable speaking up, knowing that their ideas and opinions matter.”

The report contains Sherritt’s 2018 performance in support of its goal of being recognized as a responsible supplier as measured against the four pillars of its Sustainability Framework: Providing a Safe and Rewarding Workplace; Operating Ethically; Demonstrating Environmental Responsibility; and Engaging Stakeholders and Benefitting Communities.

2018 Sustainability highlights include:

Achieved peer-leading safety performance over a three-year period. During this time, Sherritt’s Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) decreased by 63%, while its Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) decreased by 71%.

Completed a third-party audit of the implementation of Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights at Sherritt’s refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Achieved an overall reduction of 5% in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2017 and an overall reduction of 11% in energy usage compared to the previous year.

Continued to support a road safety program by UNICEF for children in Cuba.

Generated more than $1 billion in economic benefits for host communities where Sherritt maintains operations, including Canada, Cuba and Madagascar.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

