Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, June 21, 2019 - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company held its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders on June 20, 2019.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders:

Approved a resolution setting the number of directors at five (5) members and elected Wenhong Jin and re-appointed Bernard Kahlert, Zheng Zhou, Mao Sun and Zonglin Zhang to the board;

Passed a special resolution approving the sale of all or substantially all of the Company's assets in accordance with the terms of the option agreement with Margaux Resources Inc.;

Re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company; and

Approved the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing mineral properties and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

For more information on Wildsky Resources Inc., please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin

President and CEO

