Sayona Mining Ltd: New EIS Launched for Authier Lithium Project

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today the launch of an environmental impact study (EIS) for the Company's flagship Authier Lithium Project, as it continues to advance a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine for the benefit of Québec.Highlights- New environmental impact study (EIS) launched for Sayona's flagship Authier Lithium Project, Québec, Canada; Company targeting submission in 3rd quarter 2019- Study follows issue of directives from Québec Environment Ministry, as per regulatory approval process outlined for Authier under the BAPE (bureau d'audiences publiques en environnement)- Sayona reaffirms commitment to ensuring successful delivery of sustainable and profitable new lithium mine, supporting Québec's lithium strategy.The commencement of a new EIS for Authier follows the issuance of a directive from Québec's Environment Ministry, received on June 7. The study is being developed in accordance with Sayona's obligations under Article 31.1 of the Environment Quality Act, as per the BAPE process stipulated by the Québec Government (refer ASX announcement 28 March 2019).The overall process includes the completion of an EIS, public consultation and review, ultimately leading to a ministerial recommendation and government decision. Sayona aims to submit the EIS in the Northern Hemisphere autumn of 2019 as part of the overall regulatory process.Based on the instructions provided by the ministry, the EIS will address a number of areas concerning the Authier project:- Analysis of project impacts- Description of project alternatives- Description of project environment- Identification of issues- Information and consultation procedures- Preliminary outline of emergency measures- Preliminary outline of environmental monitoring program- Preliminary environmental follow-up program.Further information concerning the ministerial directives can be obtained from the Environmental Assessment Register (French language): http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/KX305ZYIBased on the BAPE procedures, a 30-day public consultation period commenced on June 19, during which time any person, group or municipality may submit comments on issues to be addressed in the EIS.Commenting on the EIS, Sayona Québec's Serge Rouillier, Manager - Sustainable Development said: "The Sayona Québec team reiterates its determination to not only carry out a promising and beneficial project for the community of La Motte and the entire region, but also an exemplary one in every respect."We are therefore undertaking the environmental impact assessment with the same thoroughness, clarity and transparency that guide each of our actions."Sayona continues to advance the project, recently appointing engineering consultancy BBA to undertake a review of Authier's mining plan and definitive feasibility study (refer ASX announcement 28 May 2019). The previous DFS announced in September 2018 showed the potential for a sustainable and profitable project that could generate 150 jobs in the construction phase and 160 jobs in operation, among other economic benefits for the province.Sayona's Managing Director, Mr Dan O'Neill, said the Company continued to work closely with all stakeholders to maximise economic benefits while ensuring the highest environmental standards."The global revolution in lithium-ion battery technology is driving demand for new lithium projects. We welcome feedback from stakeholders into our plans for this timely and important new project, supporting Québec's ambition to be at the forefront of the clean energy revolution," he said.





