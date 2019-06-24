Sayona Mining Ltd: Share Purchase Plan

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") is pleased to offer eligible shareholders the opportunity to apply for new, fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) in Sayona under a Share Purchase Plan (the SPP).The SPP provides the opportunity for eligible shareholders to subscribe for up to $15,000 worth of New Shares without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs.Also being offered is a free attaching unlisted option for every two New Shares issued exercisable at 3 cents and having an expiry date of 23 July 2022 (SPP Options). The offer of SPP Options to eligible shareholders will be made separately under a prospectus. When the Company's options currently on issue expire (if not exercised) on 30 April 2020, the Company may then apply for quotation of the New Options on ASX.Sayona is seeking to raise up to $4,438,053 under the SPP which will be applied to the development of the Company's projects and general working capital, including:- Environmental works;- Permitting;- DFS update;- Exploration projects; and- General working capital.The issue price of $0.0086 per New Share represents an approximate 20% discount to the volume weighted average market closing price over the five ASX trading days immediately preceding the Announcement Date.The Offer will open on 28 June 2019 and is scheduled to remain open until 5.00 pm (AEST) on 19 July 2019. Sayona may, at its discretion, vary any of the above dates by sending a revised timetable to ASX.E.L. & C. Baillieu Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC are acting as joint brokers with respect to the SPP (refer to notice below).Full details of the SPP will be contained in an offer document which is scheduled to be dispatched to Eligible Shareholders on or around 28 June 2019. The proposed timetable for the SPP is set out below.Event: Record DateDate: 7:00 pm (AEST) on 21 June 2019Event: Lodgement of ProspectusDate: 24 June 2019Event: Dispatch of Share Purchase Plan Booklet and ProspectusDate: 28 June 2019Event: Offer opensDate: 28 June 2019Event: Offer closesDate: 5:00 pm (AEST) on 19 July 2019Event: Share Purchase Plan Shortfall notifiedDate: 22 July 2019Event: Issue of New Shares and SPP OptionsDate: 23 July 2019Event: Quotation New Shares CommencesDate: 24 July 2019If you have any enquiries in relation to the SPP, please contact the Company Secretary Paul Crawford on pcrawford@sayonamining.com.au or 0416 104 633.To view the document of Share Purchase Plan Offer, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2M7G8G55





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



