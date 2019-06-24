Superior Gold Inc. Provides Reminder of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold Inc." or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10am ET at the office of Bennett Jones LLP, One First Canadian Place 34th Floor, Toronto, Ontario.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold Inc. will discuss the Company's performance in 2018 and provide a general corporate update followed by a question and answer session. Related materials can be found on the Company's page on Sedar www.sedar.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc. is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold Inc. is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

