Empress Resources Corp. Announces Name Change and New Trading Symbol TSX-V: EMPX

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 - Cipher Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Cipher") (TSX-V: CIFR) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 14, 2019, the Company will change its name to Empress Resources Corp. ("Empress") on June 26, 2019 and its common shares will trade under the symbol TSX-V: EMPX effective at market open on June 26, 2019. The new CUSIP number is 29247C105.

"The new name of Empress Resources Corp. complements our plans to move the Company forward and aggressively pursue investment opportunities in precious and base metals mining companies and build a strong portfolio of mineral assets," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President. "With the clear intent to streamline and focus the Company, there have been several management and director changes recently. I look forward to working closely with the newly configured board and management team to implement our strategic plans and create value for our shareholders."

Empress is focused on building a portfolio of investment opportunities in precious and base metal mining companies, concentrating on finding partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. Empress will bring a focused, financially disciplined approach to invest in these cost-effective operations with strong experienced management teams and excellent exploration potential. Empress will focus on streams and royalties but may employ other investment instruments, including equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrant and options, net profits interests and other hybrid instruments. The management team is supported in these efforts by its significant shareholders Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital.

The Board of Directors now consists of David Rhodes, Jeremy Bond, Paul Mainwaring, and Duncan Gordon. Alexandra Woodyer Sherron is the Chief Executive Officer and President and Dan O'Brien is the Chief Financial Officer.

On behalf of Cipher Resources Inc.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron

CEO and President

For further information, please contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron at +1.604.331.2080 or alexandra@cipherresources.com.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding successful completion of an acquisition. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549496/Empress-Resources-Corp-Announces-Name-Change-and-New-Trading-Symbol-TSX-V-EMPX