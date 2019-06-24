Independent Proxy Advisor Firms Recommend Alio Gold Shareholders Vote for All Proposed Items at the Upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 - Alio Gold Inc. (TSX, NYSE AMERICAN: ALO) (“Alio Gold Inc.” or the “Company”) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR all proposed items to be considered at the upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders of Alio Gold Inc. being held on June 27, 2019 at 2:00pm Pacific Time at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1L3.

ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent, third party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

Alio Gold Inc. shareholders are encouraged to read the meeting materials in detail and cast their voted prior to the proxy voting deadline. Copies of the meeting materials are available under Alio Gold Inc.’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Alio Gold Inc.’s website at www.aliogold.com.

Attention Alio Gold Inc. Shareholders

Alio Gold Inc. shareholders are reminded to vote their proxy before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Alio Gold Inc.’s Board of Directors unanimously recommend that their shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of all proposed items.

For more information and assistance in voting your proxy, please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at:

North America toll-free: 1-877-452-7184

Local and international: 416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company, focused on production, exploration and development of gold mining projects in Mexico and the USA. Its principal assets include its 100%-owned and operating San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico, its 100%-owned and operating Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties located in Mexico and the USA.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Backens

President & CEO

604-682-4002

info@aliogold.com

