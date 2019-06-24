Genesis Announces Management Changes

Vancouver, June 24, 2019 - Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIS) (the "Company") Genesis Metals Corp. announces the appointments of Adrian Fleming as Chairman of the board, Jeff Sundar as interim CEO and Lana Safonova as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

The Company also announces the resignation of Brian Groves as Chairman and CEO.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr. Groves for his contributions to the company and wish him every success in his future business ventures," Fleming said in a statement.

Mr. Groves will assist the board of directors to ensure a seamless transition with respect to the company's Chevrier Gold project.

Adrian Fleming

Mr. Fleming is a professional geologist with over 40 years of technical and executive experience with exploration and development stage mining companies. Mr. Fleming was involved with major gold discoveries and/or developments at Porgera in PNG, Big Bell in Western Australia, Gross Rosebel in Suriname and Hope Bay in Nunavut.

Adrian was a founding Director of Northern Empire Resources Corp. which was acquired by Coeur Mining for $117 million for the Sterling Gold project in October 2018.

He was also the co-founder and CEO of Underworld Resources Inc. which defined the maiden resource of the million-ounce White Gold deposit, Yukon; acquired by Kinross Gold Corp. for $138M.

Lana Safonova

Lana Safonova is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CGA) with over 8 years of experience in accounting, financial management and reporting. Her most recent experience comes from providing accounting, corporate finance and reporting services to publicly-traded companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, primarily in the exploration sector.

