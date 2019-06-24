Hawkeye Actively Reviewing Additional Property Acquisition(S) In The BC Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): wishes to announce it is reviewing additional property acquisition(s) adjacent to Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX-NCM) ("NCM") and Imperial Metals (TSX: III) ("III") Red Chris copper gold mine, adjacent to GT Gold Corp., (TSX.V-GTT) ("GTT") copper gold Saddle discoveries.

The properties HAWKEYE is reviewing for potential acquisition will be based upon the same or similar geological settings as the Red Chris mine, GTT copper and gold discovery and the Company's McBride property. As disclosed in a news release dated June 18, 2019 (news release No. 314 -2019), HAWKEYE's McBride Property is strategically situated adjacent to the Red Chris mine and GT Gold's copper gold discoveries and shares the same geological setting as both.

The Newcrest Mining purchase of a 70% interest in the Red Chris mine ($806.5 Million) and Newmont Goldcorp investment in GTT ($17.6 Million), a combined investment totaling $824.1 Million into acquisitions and financings in the Iskut porphyry copper gold belt has increased investor interest in this new and emerging area in the northeastern section of the BC Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is situated in northwest British Columbia, Canada, and is one of the most prolific world class mining regions in the world.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of the Company states "During HAWKEYE's late 2018 exploration programs the Company advanced its McBride property to recommended ground-based Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and a 2019 drill program. The Company is excited to be strategically positioned in this new copper gold belt that has seen two of the world's largest miners invest a significant amount of money in the area. HAWKEYE is reviewing additional potential property acquisition(s) to increase its exposure in this new and exciting area of the BC Golden Triangle intending to position HAWKEYE for success and potential discovery."

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.

Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (778) 379-5393

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549641/Hawkeye-Actively-Reviewing-Additional-Property-AcquisitionS-In-The-BC-Golden-Triangle