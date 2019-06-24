Balmoral Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 - Balmoral Resources Ltd. (TSX:BAR; OTCQX:BALMF) ("Balmoral" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday, June 21, 2019 (“the Meeting”).



At the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders re-elected the following nominees as directors of the Company, with all receiving a clear majority of the votes cast.

Nominee Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld % Votes For % Darin Wagner 19,715,437 2,052,394 10.41 17,663,043 89.59 Lawrence Talbot 19,715,437 1,865,415 9.46 17,850,022 90.54 Graeme Currie 19,715,437 1,934,915 9.81 17,780,522 90.19 Daniel MacInnis 19,715,437 1,864,915 9.46 17,850,522 90.54 Bryan Disher 19,715,437 1,936,915 9.82 17,778,522 90.18

Balmoral’s shareholders also re-appointed the Company’s current auditors, Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 and authorized the directors to fix the auditors remuneration. The Company’s Stock Option Plan was re-approved and the shareholders approved the adoption of a Deferred Share Unit Plan. A detailed “Report of Voting Results” for the Meeting is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on the Company’s website.

About Balmoral Resources Ltd. - www.balmoralresources.com

Balmoral is a multi-award winning Canadian-focused exploration company actively exploring a portfolio of gold and base metal properties located within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The Company’s flagship, 1,000 km2 Detour Gold Trend Project hosts the resource stage Bug and Martiniere West gold deposits and the Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit. Employing an aggressive, drill focused exploration style in one of the world’s preeminent mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through the discovery and definition of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

On behalf of the board of directors of

Balmoral Resources Ltd.

“Darin Wagner”

President and CEO

For further information contact:

John Foulkes, Vice-President, Corporate Development

Tel: (604) 638-5815 / Toll Free: (877) 838-3664 Email: jfoulkes@balmoralresources.com

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company’s public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company’s mineral properties and the Company’s latest financial statements.

This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.