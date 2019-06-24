Euromax Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and New Board Appointments

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 - Euromax Resources Ltd., (TSX: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 16 May 2019, were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held in Skopje, North Macedonia on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

At the Meeting, each of the individuals nominated by management for election as a director of the Company were duly elected and the number of directors of the Corporation was fixed at six (6) in accordance with the Corporation's Articles.

The results are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Vote For

% James Burke

181,486,151

99.62% Varshan Gokool

182,071,739

99.94% Martyn Konig

182,071,739

99.94% Tim Morgan-Wynne

182,065,946

99.93% Raymond Threlkeld

181,320,239

99.53% Nicolas Treand

181,419,172

99.58%



Re-Appointment of Auditors

BDO LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

The Board & Management wishes to express its thanks to all shareholders for their support.

Board Appointments

Euromax is also is pleased to announce that Ivan Vutov, PhD, has been appointed as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Vutov joins the Board of Directors and takes the position as Director nominated by Galena Resource Equities Limited and is currently Chairman of Board of Directors of Geotrading AD and also Vice President of Geotechmin OOD. Mr. Vutov is also member of the Supervisory Board of Ellatzite-Med AD. Mr. Vutov has PhD in Social Management University of National and World Economy, Sofia, Bulgaria.

Additionally, Nicolas Treand, currently Director, alongside exsiting management will assume an executive role in charge of Macedonian affairs.

The Company further announces that the following members have been appointed to the Board Committees:

Audit Committee

Tim Morgan-Wynne (Chair), James Burke and Martyn Konig

Compensation Committee

Martyn Konig (Chair), Tim Morgan-Wynne, James Burke and Nicolas Treand

Technical Committee

Greg Morris (Chair), Patrick Forward, Raymond Threlkeld and Vladislav Trashliev

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka copper-gold project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to results of operations and financial condition, capital spending, financing sources, commodity prices, mineral resources and property evaluation plans and programmes. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document, and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

