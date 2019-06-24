Scorpio Gold Receives Permit to Advance Mining, Processing & Exploration Activities at its 100% owned Mineral Ridge Operation, Nevada

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 - Scorpio Gold Corp. (“Scorpio Gold Corp.” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGN) is pleased to announce the receipt and approval of its previously submitted Water Pollution Control Permit (WPCP) that will allow Scorpio Gold Corp. to advance its mining, processing, and exploration activities at its Mineral Ridge project located in Esmerelda County, Nevada. This major modification was approved by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) and authorizes the following activities:



Addition of 1,500 acres to the existing project boundary for exploration purposes

Expansion of the existing open pits (Mary, Last Chance, Drinkwater and Brodie)

Development of four new pits (Custer, Custer South, Oromonte 1 and Oromonte 2)

Development and advancement of underground mining below existing and new pits

Construction of a 4,500 TPD processing facility with CIL recovery and tailings filtration circuits

Expansion of the existing heap leach pad to accommodate for the conversion of the facility to a dry stack tailings facility

The addition of the milling circuit to the Mineral Ridge operation will provide Scorpio Gold Corp. the ability to recover ~250,000 ounces of gold from its open pit and heap leach reserves based on the Company’s updated feasibility study as announced January 4, 2018. The study outlined 6,855 kT grading 0.017 oz/T proven & probable reserves on the heap leach pad and 3,713 kT grading 0.042 oz/T proven & probable reserves in other open-pit areas on the Mineral Ridge property. The positive feasibility study indicated average gold sales of 33,400 oz/yr over an operating period of 7.5 years, with a net present value (NPV) discounted at 5% (after-tax) of US$35.1 million and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 30.0%. A technical report to support the feasibility study was filed on SEDAR on January 9, 2018. The expansion of the project boundary will also allow for drill testing of near mine exploration targets, which were previously considered off limits due to their proximity to the existing project boundary.

Chris Zerga, President and General Manager, comments “This is a game changer for the Mineral Ridge operation. We now have all the required permits in hand for this expansion and can proceed with sourcing project financing. The addition of a conventional milling circuit to the operation will improve recoveries while lowering mining cutoff grades and increase overall mining volumes. This should aide in the conversion of other existing resources to reserves as well as provide additional toll milling opportunities.”

About Scorpio Gold



Scorpio Gold Corp. holds a 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. Mining at Mineral Ridge was suspended in November 2017; however, the Company continues to generate limited revenues from residual but diminishing recoveries from the leach pads. Scorpio Gold Corp. also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted immediately when needed.

Scorpio Gold Corp.’s Chairman, Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this release.

