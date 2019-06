Growth Public Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 20th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

June 20th Participating Companies:

Company Ticker(s) Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCQX: NHYDY | Oslo Børs: NHY) Adventus Mining Corp. (OTCQX: ADVZF | TSX-V: ADZN) Bragg Gaming Group (OTCQX: BRGGF | TSX-V: BRAG) Phoenix Global Mining Ltd. (OTCQX: PGMLF | London AIM: PGM) Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF, CSE: HARV) Intrinsyc Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: ISYRF | TSX: ITC) CIBT Education Group (OTCQX: MBAIF | TSX: MBA) Zyla Life Sciences (OTCQX: ZCOR) AfterMaster, Inc. ((OTCQB: AFTM) Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT)

