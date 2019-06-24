Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek starts drilling Olander wells

Expected start of production early 2020/USD 60 million investment

Mannheim/Denver. As announced earlier this year, Cub Creek Energy has started an extensive drilling program on the company's sites in Colorado. The program consists of 11 2-mile horizontal wells from the Olander drilling site. The costs are expected to amount to USD 60 million, of which Cub Creek will bear most. Cub Creek holds a 93% interest in these wells. Production of oil and gas is expected to begin in early 2020.

With an average oil price of USD 54 per barrel over the life of the well, Cub Creek's management expects an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 20-42%. The low value applies to the so-called base case with conservative assumptions regarding production rates. The higher value would be realized in the case of a production that is 20% above the base case.

Mannheim, 24 June 2019

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.

Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag

Tel. +49 621 490817 0

info@rohstoff.de