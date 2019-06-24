San Marco Announces the Results of its AGM and Corporate Appointments

Vancouver, June 24, 2019 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) ("San Marco" or "the Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting held on June 20, 2019.

Tookie Angus, Brian Lock, Andy Carstensen, Craig Prenter and Robert Willis were re-elected as directors of the Company for the next year. Bill Myckatyn did not stand for re-election. San Marco's board thanks Bill for his years of significant contributions to San Marco and wishes him well in his retirement.

Also at the meeting, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as San Marco's auditor and San Marco's stock option plan was ratified.

Subsequent to the meeting, San Marco's board appointed:

Tookie Angus as Chairman;

Robert Willis as Executive Director;

Christian Grijalva as Chief Operating Officer - Mexico with a mandate to focus on generating mineral property opportunities, primarily in Northern Mexico;

Fernando Costa as Chief Financial Officer; and

Michael Provenzano as Secretary.

The Company is expanding its exploration jurisdiction to include Canada, specifically British Columbia. As a result, Robert Willis will, on an interim basis, carry out some of the chief executive responsibilities as well as be involved in all potential growth acquisitions.

Robert Willis, Executive Director, stated, "We see the current junior resource environment as an opportunity to add significant quality assets to San Marco's current property portfolio. Between Chris and I, we expect to build shareholder value in Mexico and Canada, as a culmination of ongoing review, discussion and acquisition negotiations of quality mineral property opportunities."

About San Marco

San Marco Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of promising projects in mining-friendly Mexico, including the Espiritu SMR, Mariana and 1068 Projects in Sonora State.

San Marco actively pursues strategic project generation program focused on high-calibre, low acquisition cost opportunities in Canada and northwestern Mexico. The Company has a committed management team with extensive experience in Mexico and a proven track record of building shareholder value. San Marco currently has 67,916,082 issued and outstanding shares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert Willis, B.Sc. P. Eng.

Executive Director

For further information, contact:

info@sanmarcocorp.com

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information contained in this document has been verified, and this news release has been approved, by San Marco's Executive Director, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.



Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this document may include forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect management's current plans, projections and intents, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of San Marco Resources Inc. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. San Marco's actual results, programs, activities and financial position could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

