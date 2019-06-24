Menü Artikel
AJN Resources Inc. Appoints Klaus Eckhof as President and CEO

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 24, 2019 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Klaus Eckhof as President and CEO.

Mr. Eckhof is a geologist with more than 20 years of experience developing Mineral Deposits Ltd. throughout the globe including Africa. Mr. Eckhof worked for Mount Edon Gold Mines Ltd as Business Development Manager before it was acquired by Canadian mining company Teck. In 1994, he founded Spinifex Gold Ltd and Lafayette Mining Ltd, both of which successfully delineated gold and base metal deposits. In late 2003, Mr. Eckhof founded Moto Goldmines which acquired the Moto Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. There, Mr. Eckhof and his team delineated more than 20 million ounces of gold and delivered a feasibility study within four years from the commencement of exploration. Moto Goldmines was subsequently acquired by Randgold Resources Ltd. who poured first gold in September 2013. (600,000 ozs per year producer). Mr Eckhof was also the former Executive Chairman of AVZ Minerals Ltd. AVZ is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Manono Project, potentially one of the world's largest lithium-rich LCT (lithium, caesium, tantalum) pegmatite deposits. Manono is located in the south of the DRC in central Africa.

Mr. Jag Sandhu has resigned as President and CEO and Director of AJN. The Board thanks Mr. Sandhu for his contributions to AJN.

About AJN Resources Inc.

The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Salt Wells Lithium Project (the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada, USA, subject to a 4.5% net smelter returns royalty. The Company's business objective is to explore for lithium mineralization on the Property. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.

www.ajnresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klaus Eckhof
CEO and President
klauseckhof@monaco.mc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45813


Mineninfo

AJN Resources Inc.

AJN Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JN3M
CA00149L1058
www.ajnresources.com
