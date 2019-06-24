Wallbridge Exploration Drilling Intersects 3.93 g/t Gold over 20.72 metres, including 55.95 g/t Gold over 1.24 metres at Fenelon Gold Property

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its surface and underground exploration drilling continues to intersect significant high-grade, visible gold-bearing zones within broad mineralized intervals at its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property ("Fenelon" or the "Property"). The results released here significantly advance the 2019 exploration goal of expanding the known footprint and demonstrating the large size potential of the Fenelon Gold System (see Wallbridge Press Release dated June 24, 2019).

Highlights:

Since the last press release (see Wallbridge Press Release dated May 21, 2019), assay results of four exploration drill holes were received with highlights as follows:



19-0925-005A: 3.93 g/t gold over 20.72 metres, including 55.95 g/t gold over 1.24 metres in the Tabasco corridor.







FA-19-054: 3.61 g/t gold over 18.96 metres, including 9.31 g/t gold over 2.83 metres and 6.19 g/t gold over 2.59 metres in the Tabasco corridor. This intersection is hosted in the sedimentary package between the Jeremie Pluton and the Main Gabbro, where such wide mineralized shear zones have not been encountered before. Further sampling is now underway around this intersection to fully define the extents of this new mineralized environment;









Further up-hole, broad stockwork mineralization was intersected in the Jeremie Pluton (Area 51 corridor), grading 0.31 g/t gold over 114.18 metres.







FA-19-059: 3.28 g/t gold over 17.60 metres (including 7.74 g/t gold over 1.85 metres and 72.35 g/t gold over 0.43 metres) included within a broad stockwork mineralization grading 1.02 g/t gold over 78.32 metres within the Area 51 corridor.









Further assay results (including one interval with visible gold) are pending within Area 51, therefore the long interval reported above might be updated in the future.









7.32 g/t gold over 7.63 metres, including 41.82 g/t gold over 0.60 metres in the Tabasco corridor;









Further assay results are pending for a visible gold-bearing intersection further down hole hosted in the Main Gabbro (see Fig. 4).

FA-19-065 intersected stockwork, Area 51-style gold mineralization within and adjacent to the Jeremie Pluton over almost the entire 960 metre core length with five occurrences of visible gold noted. Assay results are pending.

FA-19-067 intersected stockwork gold mineralization within the Jeremie Pluton over approximately 400 metres core length with seven occurrences of visible gold observed. Drilling of this hole is still underway and assay results are pending.

FA-19-052: high-grade intersection recalculated to 6.71 g/t gold over 27.35 metres (from 15.93 g/t gold over 11.22 metres) within the previously reported intersection of 2.81 g/t gold over 98.91 metres in the Area 51 corridor.

With very little drilling, Wallbridge has confirmed the existence of significant gold mineralization in the newly-discovered Area 51 corridor over 900 metres of a potential 2.5-kilometre strike length. The 100-200 metre step-outs provide an understanding of the geology, the continuity of the mineralized system and an indication of the structural controls. Tighter spaced drilling will be conducted in subsequent phases of the exploration program to develop the mineral resources.

Even though the gold mineralization in Area 51 exhibits important differences (i.e. host rock, mineralogy, mineralization style, structural control) compared to the previously known shear zones in the Main Gabbro area, drilling indicates that these zones and host environments are connected and all form part of the large Fenelon Gold System.

"The widely-spaced exploration drilling has been very successful in discovering high-grade shear zones, like the ones grading 72.35 g/t gold over 0.43 metres and 55.95 g/t gold over 1.24 metres in this release, surrounded by extensive, low grade mineralization. Together they form tens of metres of wide mineralized zones grading in the range of 3.0 to 4.0 g/t gold which in the future could be mined using underground bulk mining methods," stated Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge. "Our overall approach to drilling many of these exploration holes has been very efficient, often resulting in multiple ore-grade intersections, such as in FA-19-059."

"An unexpected surprise was the intersection of 3.61 g/t gold over 18.96 metres in hole FA-19-054 within a mineralized shear zone cutting through sediments at a vertical depth of 450 metres. Such significant mineralization has previously not been observed to be hosted by the sedimentary package at Fenelon, highlighting the fact that we now have multiple mineralization styles and host lithologies within the rapidly growing footprint of the Fenelon Gold System," stated Attila Péntek, Vice President Exploration of Wallbridge. "Our drilling has now identified a new, ENE-WSW structural trend, as shown in Figure 1, which is an important structural control on our high-grade mineralization.

Assay results are reported below for three surface drill holes (FA-19-054, FA-19-055 and FA-19-059) and one underground drill hole (19-0925-005A) from the 2019 exploration drill program. Since the last press release (see Wallbridge Press Release dated May 21, 2019), a total of over 13,000 metres have been drilled as part of the exploration drill program and assay results are pending for 15 surface drill holes and four underground holes, including eight with visible gold. Three rigs (two surface, one underground) are currently active on exploration drilling, doing large-spaced step-outs to define the footprint of the Fenelon Gold System. Further approximately 7,500 metres have been drilled as part of the 2019 resource drill program and these results will be announced in separate press releases from the exploration results.

A summary of the new drill hole results from the ongoing 2019 exploration drill program are reported in Tables 1 and 2 and also shown on the Figures below as well as on the Company website.

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018/2019 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To From To Length True Width Au Au

Capped(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor

(m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t)



FA-19-052 317.54 319.70



2.16 NA 4.33 4.33

Area 51 FA-19-054 211.90 212.88



0.98 NA 7.88 7.88

Area 51 FA-19-054 256.25 257.26



1.01 NA 1.41 1.41

Area 51 FA-19-054 293.82 408.00



114.18 NA 0.31 0.31

Area 51 FA-19-054 Including… 293.82 315.32 333.57 359.05 380.44 298.18 318.52 334.59 360.27 381.71 4.36 NA 1.80 1.80

Area 51 FA-19-054 3.20 NA 0.81 0.81 VG Area 51 FA-19-054 1.02 NA 1.43 1.43

Area 51 FA-19-054 1.22 NA 3.25 3.25

Area 51 FA-19-054 1.27 NA 7.58 7.58

Area 51 FA-19-054 445.60 447.40



1.80 NA 0.98 0.98

Area 51 FA-19-054 503.27 504.22



0.95 NA 1.21 1.21

Area 51 FA-19-054 556.91 558.20



1.29 NA 2.46 2.46

Area 51 FA-19-054 568.43 587.39



18.96 NA 3.61 3.61

Tabasco FA-19-054 Including… 569.24 572.47 576.64 583.30 585.89 571.18 575.37 579.47 585.89 587.39 1.94 NA 6.35 6.35

Tabasco FA-19-054 2.90 NA 3.01 3.01

Tabasco FA-19-054 2.83 NA 9.31 9.31

Tabasco FA-19-054 2.59 NA 6.19 6.19 VG Tabasco FA-19-054 1.50 NA 1.03 1.03

Tabasco FA-19-055 226.60 227.40



0.80 NA 2.44 2.44

Area 51 FA-19-055 275.25 302.50



27.25 NA 0.33 0.33

Area 51 FA-19-055 Including… 301.00 302.50 1.50 NA 1.11 1.11

Area 51 FA-19-055 324.90 336.40



11.50 NA 0.48 0.48

Area 51 FA-19-055 Including… 335.12 336.40 1.28 NA 1.24 1.24

Area 51 FA-19-055 353.55 354.63



1.08 NA 1.04 1.04

Area 51 FA-19-059 42.00 42.75



0.75 NA 1.59 1.59

Area 51 FA-19-059 267.00 268.42



1.42 NA 1.89 1.89

Area 51 FA-19-059 276.00 276.62



0.62 NA 1.16 1.16

Area 51 FA-19-059 1.02 386.15



78.32 NA 1.02 1.02

Area 51 FA-19-059 Including… 307.40 323.54 332.38 342.30 368.55 309.72 324.12 333.80 343.27 386.15 2.32 NA 2.62 2.62

Area 51 FA-19-059 0.58 NA 5.05 5.05

Area 51 FA-19-059 1.42 NA 1.53 1.53

Area 51 FA-19-059 0.97 NA 4.50 4.50

Area 51 FA-19-059 17.60 NA 3.28 3.28

Area 51 FA-19-059 Which includes… 368.55 370.40 1.85 NA 7.74 7.74 VG Area 51 FA-19-059 And... 385.72 386.15 0.43 NA 72.35 72.35 VG Area 51 FA-19-059 472.88 476.19



1.95 NA 1.26 1.26

Area 51 FA-19-059 545.00 552.63



7.63 NA 7.32 7.32

Tabasco FA-19-059 Including… 547.46 548.06 0.6 NA 41.82 41.82

Tabasco 19-0925-005A 130.07 131.03



0.96 NA 1.05 1.05

Tabasco 19-0925-005A 173.00 207.87



34.87 NA 2.39 2.39

Area 51 19-0925-005A Including… 187.15 207.87 20.72 NA 3.93 3.93

Area 51 19-0925-005A Which includes… 187.15 188.35 1.20 NA 3.03 3.03

Area 51 19-0925-005A And... 192.21 193.45 1.24 NA 55.95 55.95 VG Area 51 19-0925-005A And... 198.10 199.05 0.95 NA 3.03 3.03

Area 51 19-0925-005A And... 207.00 207.87 0.87 NA 3.40 3.40

Area 51 19-0925-005A 260.60 271.95



11.35 NA 0.47 0.47

Area 51 19-0925-005A Including… 271.16 271.95 0.79 NA 4.35 4.35

Area 51 19-0925-005A 378.92 380.35



1.43 NA 1.02 1.02

Area 51 19-0925-005A 517.50 519.00



1.50 NA 1.27 1.27

Area 51

(1) Table includes only highlight assay results received since the latest press release. (2) Au capped at 140 g/t following InnovExplo's 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate. (3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG"). (4) Currently not enough information available to estimate true width.

Table 2. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018/2019 drill hole information (1) Drill Hole ID Local

grid E Local

grid N Elevation Length

(Metres) Azimuth Dip VG/CP(2) Note 19-0925-005A 10397 10902 5135 552 190 -55 VG Final Assays Received 19-0925-006 10397 10902 5135 420 180 -41

Further Assays pending 19-0925-007 10397 10902 5135 495 180 -5 VG Further Assays pending 19-0925-008 10397 10902 5135 120 180 -25 CP Assays pending 19-0925-009 10397 10902 5135 500 180 0 CP Assays pending FA-18-040 10459 11054 5261 803 246 -48 VG Additional Sampling Underway FA-18-051 10432 11040 5260 670 220 -51 VG Final Assays Received FA-19-052 10121 10605 5258 833 35 -62 VG Final Assays Received FA-19-053 10432 11043 5260 966.4 262 -48 VG Further assays pending FA-19-054 10195 10553 5258 777 360 -55 VG Further assays pending FA-19-055 10732 10561 5261 415 260 -45 CP Final Assays Received FA-19-056 10195 10629 5258 666 360 -55 VG Further assays pending FA-19-057 10732 10561 5261 487 200 -45 CP Assays pending FA-19-058 10195 10553 5258 303 190 -55

Further assays pending FA-19-059 10269 10578 5258 774 360 -61 VG Further assays pending FA-19-060 10621 10606 5260 435 260 -45 CP Assays pending FA-19-061 10191 10704 5257 670 360 -55 CP Assays pending FA-19-062 10265 10653 5258 649 359 -58 VG Assays pending FA-19-063 10119 10528 5258 927 360 -55 VG Assays pending FA-19-064 10264 10726 5258 601 360 -55

Assays pending FA-19-065 10119 10528 5258 900 11 -65 VG Assays pending FA-19-066 10337 10675 5258 565 360 -55

Assays pending FA-19-067 10043 10579 5258 Underway 360 -55 VG Assays pending FA-19-068 10338 10601 5258 Underway 360 -55

Assays pending

(1) Table includes only drill holes for which assay results are announced in this press release or are pending. For earlier holes please refer to tables in previous press releases. (2) Drill holes containing visible gold ("VG") or chalcopyrite-bearing mineralized shear zone ("CP").

Fenelon is located in northwestern Quebec proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone ("SLDZ") which hosts the Detour Gold Mine in Ontario, and Balmoral Resources' gold deposits at Martinière. Secondary splays of the SLDZ transect the Property over two to four-kilometre strike lengths and have controlled the emplacement of a significant gold system along the Jeremie Pluton and within a mafic-ultramafic sill referred to as the Main Gabbro.

Since acquiring the property in late 2016, Wallbridge has completed an updated resource estimate and a positive pre-feasibility study on the resource that existed in the Main Gabbro prior to any drilling by the Company. Wallbridge has undertaken successful surface exploration drilling campaigns in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and has recently completed an underground 35,000-tonne bulk sample at Fenelon. Drilling to date has significantly extended existing zones, located additional parallel zones, and discovered a new gold system associated to the Jeremie Pluton referred to as Area 51.

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon were cut and bagged on site and transported to SGS Canada Inc. Samples, along with standards, blanks, and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. Samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this press release are Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO and Attila Péntek, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President Exploration for Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a recently-completed 35,000-tonne bulk sample. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 11.3% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited, a Wallbridge spin-out of its BC assets).

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Wallbridge has relied on a number of assumptions and estimates in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. Such assumptions and estimates are made in light of the trends and conditions that are considered to be relevant and reasonable based on information available and the circumstances existing at this time. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or outcomes of such exploration and/or mine development to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs, the need for additional funding to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and those other risks set forth in Wallbridge's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of Wallbridge. Although Wallbridge has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof.

Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

