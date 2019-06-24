Gentor Stock Option Grants

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 - Gentor Resources Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V – "GNT") announces that it has granted to employees and directors of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, a total of 1,000,000 stock options, each such stock option entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.065 for a period of five years.



For further information, please contact: Arnold T. Kondrat, President and CEO, Toronto, Ontario, Tel: + 1 (416) 361-2510.